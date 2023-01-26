A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

STACY ADELE SMITH, 32, of Jamaica Circle, Coedkernew, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Monnow Way on August 7, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG RUSSELL, 46, of Ashfield Road, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to report an accident on Crown Street on July 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ROBERT YOUNG, 34, of Cottrell Gardens, Bonvilston, Vale of Glamorgan, was ordered to pay £1,190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 103mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 motorway at Magor, Monmouthshire, between Junction 23 and Junction 23a on June 14, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEVI BRIDGE, 26, of St Vincent Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREAS HAWKINS, 29, of Heol Tyddyn, Caerphilly, was fined £120 after he admitted a public order offence on July 2, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ASHLEY STOCKWELL, 21, of Ton Road, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on July 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHANDLER SZURA-RADIX, 26, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SORIN PAPP, 19, of York Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,630 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving while not wearing a seat belt on Glyndwr Road, Cwmbran, on August 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE PAUL SEFTON, 46, of Medway Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RENAE NICOLE SPENCE, 27, of Argosy Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 24, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAUL TURNER HALL, 28, of Avondale Road, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Station Road, Pontypool, on July 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

YOHANNES GIDAY, 42, of Wharf Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted drink driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Corporation Road on New Year’s Day.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

MOHON UDDIN, 41, of Dewsland Park Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Alexandra Road on June 19, 2022.

MARK STEPHEN CALLAGHAN, 48, of Powell’s Terrace, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years for driving without insurance on White Rose Way on July 19, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.