If you're on TikTok, then you might have spotted the viral Love Character Test on your for your page.

It's not the first time the love test has made its way around TikTok, but people can't seem to get another of the fun love-themed test.

If it's your first time seeing the test and you're wondering how to do it, here's everything you need to know.

What is the Love Character Test on TikTok?

The test created by Ktestone.com reveals what type of dating personality you have.

Also known as the Bulldozer girlfriend quiz, it will be deiced if you fit into certain categories.

From being a narcissist, having high self-esteem, following trends, are creative, curious or argumentive.

How to take the Love Character Test on TikTok

The Love Character test is available on the Ktestone website, where you will be asked 12 questions.

Some of the questions included how you would do on a blind date, what you're like at the beginning of a relationship, what you do if you woke up from a bad dream and how you would react if your significant other forgot your anniversary.

At the end of the quiz, you will get a picture of your character's love personality along with a description of what you're like.

Find out your dating personality now.