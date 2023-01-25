A retrospective application by a former national park committee member for the change of use of historic buildings is expected to get the go-ahead.

Since last July, former stables in Tenby's Sergeant’s Lane have been rented out to be used as a seating area for the nearby Harbwr Brewery.

A planning application seeking retrospective change of use of the Grade II listed buildings and previously derelict and overgrown stableyard for the serving of food and drink, made by by Harbwr Brewery owner Mike Evans, will be heard by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority planners on Wednesday, 1 February.

The application is being brought to the National Park’s Development Management Committee as Mr Evans was a recent member of the national park authority.

It is recommended for approval, subject to conditions including approved plans and documents, and opening times.

Mr Evans - who was also a county councillor before the May elections - also seeks to carry out work to the listed building roof, changes to fenestration, windows and openings and additions of roof lights; again subject to conditional approval.

Tenby Town Council has previously declined to comment on the application.

The council, which is a consultee to the proposals, previously stated that members were “unhappy with another retrospective application which has been undertaken without prior consultation with neighbouring residents”.

Tenby Civic Society has raised concerns about potential noise nuisance to nearby residential properties.

Sergeant’s Lane – which links St Julian Street with Bridge Street – is a narrow lane of medieval origin.

Some of the buildings on the lane date back to the 16th century.

Several of the buildings are thought to have been constructed as cottages, possibly for fishermen, and then converted to stabling for the nearby gentrified houses in the 19th century.

Until the late 1990s, many of the buildings on Sergeants Lane were used as warehousing and stores for Hermann Thomas and Co Plumbers.

