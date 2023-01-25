POLICE continue to probe a Christmas Day crash in Gwent which hospitalised three people, including a three-year-old girl.

The incident happened on a stretch of the B4251 known as Yard Coal Rise, which runs between Blackwood and Oakdale in Caerphilly county borough.

Officers later arrested two men, who have since been released under investigation while police enquiries go on.

Gwent Police is still appealing for witnesses, or anyone who can help their investigation, to come forward.

Trio injured

The crash was reported at around 1pm on December 25, prompting a major emergency services response.

Three people who had been travelling in a Vauxhall Corsa were rushed to hospital, including the girl, aged three, who had "serious" injuries.

She and a 33-year-old woman were in a "stable" condition a few days after the crash, a Gwent Police spokesperson told the Argus this week.

A man, 29, who suffered "life-threatening" injuries in the crash, was also described as being in a "stable" condition, the police said in the update, one month on from the crash.

Arrests

The driver of a Mini Cooper was arrested on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs.

Officers also carried out enquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra which was being driven on the road at the time.

After locating the car, officers arrested another man, aged 25, on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs.

Both those men have been released under investigation, the police spokesperson confirmed.

How you can help

Anyone with information which could help the police investigation should contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident number 2200429876, or by sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.