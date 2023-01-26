FLY-TIPPERS have struck at a beauty spot in the north of Gwent - with the council insisting they are "strengthening" their fight against the issue.

Household waste, building waste and - somewhat ironically - a recycling bin were among item dumped at the Foxhunter car park on the Blorenge mountain between Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

Pictures, taken by Mark Howell, show the waste lying near the car park at the top of the picturesque Blorenge.

He said he was hoping to get more people aware of the blight of fly-tipping through sharing images of the impact it can have.

The spot, midway between Abergavenny and Blaenavon, has been targeted by similar tippers in the past.

However, Monmouthshire County Council have said that they are stepping up efforts to combat the issue.

A council spokesperson said: “The incident was reported in the wrong location and the depot has been updated and the fly-tipping will be removed as soon as possible.

"Usually this is done within four working days, although there are occasions when it takes longer if there are some specific issues such as safe access, significant volumes or particular issues to do with investigations and enforcement."

They said that, four years ago, the council's 'street cleansing' service had been reviewed.

"We have been steadily strengthening our approach to evidence gathering and enforcement," the spokesperson said.

" Most recently alongside colleagues in environmental health, we worked with NRW [Natural Resources Wales] to provide evidence against an individual that led to a successful prosecution for fly tipping in Wentwood Forest.”