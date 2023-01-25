A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of a well-known drag queen from Newport.

The 50-year-old remains in police custody and Darren Moore’s family who called him “the life and soul of wherever he went” have been updated.

Mr Moore,39, was found in a lane close to Windsor Place and Park Lane on Sunday evening (January 22).

Darren Moore was found dead on Sunday (Image: South Wales Police)

A post-mortem has been conducted and further examinations are now on-going to establish the cause of the drag queen’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, from South Wales Police said: “Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death, however extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death.

“I would like to thank the community for the excellent support they have provided to this investigation so far, which has helped enormously, and I would appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

“I would also again like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Park Lane and Windsor Place between 3am and 7am.

Mr Moore was last seen at around 5am dressed in drag – wearing full face make-up, a luminous green dress, a blonde wig, diamante heels and a matching clutch bag.

Superintendent Michelle Conquer, Head of Operations at Cardiff and Vale BCU, said: “We understand there is shock and upset in the local and wider community following the death of Darren Moore who was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff.

“While an investigation is on-going, our Neighbourhood Policing Team as always will continue to provide a visible police presence in the city centre.

“South Wales Police is proud to represent and protect all communities that it serves.

“Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating, and protecting equality and diversity. Anyone who has concerns is asked to please contact South Wales Police in confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2300022718 by one of the following means.”

Yesterday Mr Moore’s family paid tribute to the 39-year-old.

“Darren Moore was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend,” said Mr Moore’s family.

“He was always the life and soul where ever he went. He was our social butterfly.

“He made sure he had a lot of time for people, and never judged others.”