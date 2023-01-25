A MASS evacuation took place at the Royal Gwent Hospital, in Newport, on Wednesday morning when a fire was discovered in one of the buildings.

A crowd of people gathered outside the main outpatients block and looked on while fire engines arrived and hose-weilding crews poured into the building.

Firefighters from Cwmbran, Duffryn and Maindee stations initially carried out investigation work inside, after onlookers reported a smell of smoke inside the block.

Then, crews used specialist equipment "to locate and extinguish the fire, including thermal imaging cameras, respirators and a CO2 extinguisher", South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters outside the Royal Gwent Hospital. (Image: Newsquest)

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board confirmed the location of the fire and said all patients and staff were safe.

Initially, the health board announced outpatient appointments would be cancelled for the day but, at around 10.30am, said anyone with an appointment from 11am onwards would be able to attend the Royal Gwent as scheduled.

"Thank you for everyone’s co-operation and to our staff and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their quick response," the health board added.