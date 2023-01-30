A man in Caerphilly has found work after 15 years of unemployment.

Lestyn Grills is now celebrating three years of employment at Ystrad Mynach’s Tesco store.

Mr Grills was referred to Maximus’ Work and Health programme in September 2019 which supports the long-term unemployed, and those with disabilities and health conditions.

Lestyn Grills was unemployed for 15 years (Image: Maximus)

Mr Grills said: “Without the support from both Maximus and Tesco I wouldn’t be where I am today, it’s the best thing that has happened to me in 15 years.

"It’s changed my life.

“Completing the placement with Tesco gave me the opportunity to prove that I could do it and show myself what I could achieve.

“You’ve got to want to work to get back to work and I really did, I just needed a chance to prove it.”

Mr Grills has now been promoted to Duty Manager.

Lestyn with Store Manager, Mark Jones (Image: Maximus)

Mark Jones, Store Manager at Tesco Ystrad Mynach, said: “Lestyn is a different person compared to when he first started with us, and I know he will continue to grow and progress.

“He’s always the first to arrive and the last to leave and consistently does a fantastic job.

“I’m delighted to say that, not only Iestyn, but many of my key staff colleagues have been supported back into employment through our partnership with Maximus.

Since 2015 Maximus has been partnering with Tesco to support people returning to work.