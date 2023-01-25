TWO medieval gold rings are among the treasure finds in Gwent which have been declared.

Five items of jewellery found by metal detectorists across the region, and these were declared treasure by assistant coroner for Gwent Sarah Le Fevre on Wednesday, January 25.

Among the finds was a late medieval gold iconographic ring engraved with an image of St Christopher carrying the baby Jesus whilst wading through water.

The engraving shows St Christopher carrying baby Jesus whilst wading through water. (Image: Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales)

Sian Iles, of Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum Wales, said: “Depictions of St Christopher carrying the Christ Child were popular on iconographic rings and devotional jewellery in the medieval period, when saints were venerated for their virtues, and their life stories were celebrated.

“A silver-gilt enamelled ring with a similar engraving of St Christopher was found in Llantwit Major in 2005.”

The ring was discovered by Ron Ford in Bishton in Newport in September 2021.

Newport Museum and Art Gallery has expressed an interested in acquiring the ring.

Another gold ring from the medieval period was discovered by Paul Tourle in Devauden in September 2021.

This ring is has 'en bon an' (a good year) inscribed on the inside. (Image: Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales)

The bezel has two engraved faces. The left has an image with a woman in a hooded gown teaching a girl with a halo to read – which Amgueddfa Cymru say could be St Anne teaching Mary to read. On the right side is St George with a shield and lance standing over a dragon. The inside of the ring is engraved with “en bon an” – or “a good year”.

Dr Mark Redknap, of Amgueddfa Cymru said: “Such rings bearing engravings of one or more Christian figures or scenes and provide tangible evidence for faith and the popularity of images of sacred people and saints.

“The inscription implies that it was a New Year’s gift – the same sentiment occurs on a late medieval iconographic ring found near Usk.”

Amgueddfa Cymru has expressed interest in acquiring this item for the national collection.

Three other items were also declared treasure.

The first was a fourteenth-century silver annular brooch with cusped decoration, discovered by Mark Watson in Llangattock-Vibon-Avel in September 2021, which Monmouth Museum is interested in.

This eighteenth-century gold ring is inscribed with two pairs of initials and the date. (Image: Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales)

A post-medieval gold memento mori seal ring with a skull motif and owner’s initials was found by Abdulla Taleb in Langstone in November 2020. Newport Museum and Art Gallery is interested in acquiring this.

And a gold ring, inscribed with two pairs of initials and the date – 1712 – was discovered by Terrence Shapcott in the Llanbradach area in September 2019, which the Winding House Museum in New Tredegar is interested in.