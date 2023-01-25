Cladding consultancy Specialist Façade Inspections has donated a cabin to local allotment Rhiw Syr Dafydd in Oakdale.

The Oakdale allotment houses many spaces for members to grow their own plants and vegetables, but they were lacking in a safe, warm building for day-to-day activities on their new site.

Newbridge-based family business SFI donated the cabin for members to have a communal space for meetings and catch-ups in this cold weather.

Josh Tedstone, director at SFI, said: “It was a pleasure to donate a cabin to the local Rhiw Syr Dafydd Allotment and we can’t wait to pop down for a cuppa with the members!

“Supporting local causes and charities is very important to us here at SFI, and I hope we can further help the allotment in the future should they need it.”

The Newbridge-based family business provides full cladding fire testing and inspection services including external wall fire reviews to determine compliance with building safety regulations.