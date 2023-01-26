A MAN lost the sight in one eye following a "serious" four-vehicle crash near Chepstow earlier this month.

Gloucestershire Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward, following the crash in Tidenham on Thursday, January 12.

At 4.40pm police received a report of the collision near the National Diving Centre on the A48.

Gloucestershire Police have reported that a white van spun and collided with three other vehicles - a red Vauxhall, a bronze Peugeot and a white Volkswagen.

The driver of the Peugeot attended hospital and has since been released.

His injuries included a fracture to his eye socket/cheek which has resulted in loss of the sight in his eye. He also received cuts and bruising.

The passenger of the Peugeot received bad bruising to her chest, neck and back.

One person had to be cut free from their vehicle.

No one else was seriously injured.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam/CCTV footage and has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed the driver of the white van's behaviour before the incident in the area is also asked to make contact.