IT'S that time of year again, when the annual Guinness Six Nations fever is about spread across Wales with a sea of red shirts out in force and ready to support the country.

Wales will start the new campaign under Warren Gatland, and will welcome Ireland to the Principality Stadium on February 4.

It’s the first campaign since 2019 that Gatland returns to the helm, as Wales will be looking to put a disappointing 2022 series behind them.

Principality Stadium on a Wales match day.

The opening match is days away but if you haven’t got a ticket to a game and still want that match atmosphere with a few beers, then a good pub is for you.

We checked out seven bars across Newport that will be showing the games.

Vibez Nightclub

What is better than watching the boys on the big screen? This nightclub in Cambrian Road is hosting a free buffet at half time of every match.

They are running the offer of £2.50 on all pints until the first try is scored and are giving away a free pint to everybody wearing a Wales or opposition shirt on their respective matches - expect England shirts!

The Red Lion

This traditional pub is a popular sporting boozer on Stow Hill known for its good atmosphere.

The pub will be showing all Six Nations matches and will be offering free hot dogs with red sauce and onions at half time with a £1 double up offer on spirits.

Potters

The popular pub in the city centre will, of course, be open on match day.

It is known for its friendly atmosphere and is showing the matches on their big screen.

Bar Amber

This Newport County supporters bar on the high street will be busy for the opening match as County welcome Swindon Town on Feb 4.

The bar will be running a £2 drink promotion on all cans and bottles throughout every Wales match in the tournament.

Pen & Wig

This pub is located on Stow Hill and offers classic pub food.

It would be the perfect place to get in the Six Nations sprit and watch the games.

John Wallace Wetherspoons

There's nothing like watching the rugby with drinks and cheap food and this local 'Spoons on Cambrian Road could be the ideal location for watching the match.

It has two screens and a projector for match day.

The Alexandra

This pub located in Commercial Street and has been open for over a year and is already popular with locals in the area.

The pub will be showing all Six Nations matches and would be a great place to watch Warren Gatland and co in action.