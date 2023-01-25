The 2023 Brit Awards has revealed its line up and it's star-studded with some of the biggest names in music set to perform.

The 43rd edition of the awards show, presented by comedian Mo Gilligan, will be held on February 11, 2023.

Year after year, the Brits are known for showcasing the best of what British and International music has to offer and it looks like this year's show will be no exception.

Here are the incredible artists confirmed to perform in this year's show.

The perfect start to the week = @lizzo + @davidguetta & @BeckyHill & @EllaHenderson being announced for The BRITs 2023 performer line-up 😍



— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 24, 2023

Who is performing at the Brit Awards 2023?





Pop megastar Lizzo will return to the Brits stage following her iconic performance in 2020.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer will be joined by the two-times Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta.

Joining The BRITs 2023 performer line-up: @catburns 🔥



— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 20, 2023

Also confirmed in the 2023 line up is British dance sensation Becky Hill and chart-topping star Ella Henderson.

Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Cat Burns, Wet Leg and Harry Styles were already announced for the show in The O2 arena.

Brit Awards 2023 nominations

Here are the nominations for the 2023 Brit awards:

Album of the year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the year

Central Cee

Fred again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Group of the year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Song of the year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF SYSTEM – Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

International artist of the year

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International group of the year

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the year

Beyonce – Break My Soul

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru

Cast of Disney’s Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle – abcdefu

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti‐Hero

🚨 Voting for The BRITs 2023 genre awards is now OPEN! 🚨



You can cast your votes in these categories:

Best Dance Act

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Best Pop/R&B Act

Best Rock/Alternative Act



— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 19, 2023

Alternative rock act (public vote)

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Dance act (public vote)

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred again..

Pop/R&B (public vote)

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Rising star award (previously announced)

Flo – WINNER

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

This year's nominations were announced by BBC Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders during a live stream on the official Brits social media channels.

The radio hosts were assisted by Olympian Tom Daley and Euro 2022 and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott for the reveal.

In a twist for the 2023 awards show, the four genre categories including alternative rock, grime and more will be decided by the public through a vote on TikTok.