The 2023 Brit Awards has revealed its line up and it's star-studded with some of the biggest names in music set to perform.
The 43rd edition of the awards show, presented by comedian Mo Gilligan, will be held on February 11, 2023.
Year after year, the Brits are known for showcasing the best of what British and International music has to offer and it looks like this year's show will be no exception.
Here are the incredible artists confirmed to perform in this year's show.
The perfect start to the week = @lizzo + @davidguetta & @BeckyHill & @EllaHenderson being announced for The BRITs 2023 performer line-up 😍
Watch their performances on Saturday 11 Feb on ITV1 (UK) and https://t.co/QjEmDoO5Pu (International) #BRITs pic.twitter.com/VjHi0gmFvm
Who is performing at the Brit Awards 2023?
Pop megastar Lizzo will return to the Brits stage following her iconic performance in 2020.
The 'Truth Hurts' singer will be joined by the two-times Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta.
Joining The BRITs 2023 performer line-up: @catburns 🔥
Watch her performance on Saturday 11 Feb on ITV1 (UK) and https://t.co/QjEmDoNxZW (International) #BRITs pic.twitter.com/6CsIANwpMZ
Also confirmed in the 2023 line up is British dance sensation Becky Hill and chart-topping star Ella Henderson.
Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Cat Burns, Wet Leg and Harry Styles were already announced for the show in The O2 arena.
Brit Awards 2023 nominations
Here are the nominations for the 2023 Brit awards:
Album of the year
- The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Artist of the year
- Central Cee
- Fred again..
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Stormzy
Group of the year
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg
Best new artist
- Kojey Radical
- Mimi Webb
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Wet Leg
Song of the year
- Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
- Cat Burns – Go
- Dave – Starlight
- Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John – Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest of Them All)
- George Ezra – Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
- LF SYSTEM – Afraid To Feel
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
International artist of the year
- Beyonce
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
International group of the year
- Blackpink
- Drake and 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines DC
- Gabriels
International song of the year
- Beyonce – Break My Soul
- Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – I’m Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru
- Cast of Disney’s Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Gayle – abcdefu
- Jack Harlow – First Class
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
- Taylor Swift – Anti‐Hero
🚨 Voting for The BRITs 2023 genre awards is now OPEN! 🚨— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 19, 2023
You can cast your votes in these categories:
Best Dance Act
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Best Pop/R&B Act
Best Rock/Alternative Act
Head to TikTok now to have your say: https://t.co/T8VETIqspE#BRITs pic.twitter.com/x2Qv5Gkb3i
Alternative rock act (public vote)
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)
- Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
Dance act (public vote)
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred again..
Pop/R&B (public vote)
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Sam Smith
Rising star award (previously announced)
- Flo – WINNER
- Cat Burns
- Nia Archives
This year's nominations were announced by BBC Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders during a live stream on the official Brits social media channels.
The radio hosts were assisted by Olympian Tom Daley and Euro 2022 and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott for the reveal.
In a twist for the 2023 awards show, the four genre categories including alternative rock, grime and more will be decided by the public through a vote on TikTok.
