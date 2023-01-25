One of Wales’ last surviving D-Day veterans, who recently wrote a book about his wartime experiences, has died just days short of his 99th birthday.

In 1944, Gordon Prime was a 20-year-old motorcycle despatch rider with the Royal Army Service Corps when he drove onto Juno Beach in a three-ton truck, loaded with ammunition and petrol, with his Matchless 350cc motorcycle on the back.

Mr Prime exchanged two wheels for four in latter years. (Image: Gordon Prime)

He served throughout the Second World War, seeing six close friends killed and losing his best pal Bert in the closing days of the conflict.

In the decades which followed, he dedicated himself to championing the causes of ex-servicemen and ensuring that the younger generations kept the memory of the conflict to the fore.

He chaired the Pembrokeshire branch of the Normandy Veterans' Association, returning to the Normandy beaches at least once a year for many decades and was presented with France's highest accolade, the Legion d'Honneur.

He was also the president of the Tenby branch of the Royal British Legion.

The veteran signed copies of his Bash on Regardless book while at the heritage centre. (Image: Antony Haley)

Mr Prime, who previously lived in the south Pembrokeshire village of Jameston, had been a resident of the Pembroke Haven Residential Home in Pembroke Dock for the past three years.

READ MORE

During his time in the home, Mr Prime had kept his agile mind occupied with setting down his wartime story with the help of the West Wales Veterans’ Archives.

And last October it was a proud moment for him and his family when Bash on Regardless was launched at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

“That was the motto of his regiment, and we really thought that Dad would ‘bash on regardless’ to his hundredth birthday,” said his elder son John, who lives in Dudley, West Midlands.

“But sadly he died in the home, where he had been so wonderfully cared for, on Monday morning after a short illness. He would have been 99 on February 7.

Enjoying a D-Day beer in Dunkirk. (Image: Gordon Prime)

“We have been very touched by the many people who have expressed their condolences, and who remember him as a marvellouos gentleman with such an amazing memory.

“He was so proud of his book, and was actually six pages into writing its sequel.

“He was an unbelievable person, and how lucky we are to have had him with us for so long.”

Caroline Haley of the West Wales Veterans Archive said: “Gordon was a true gentleman and it was a privilege to call him a friend.

"His willingness to share his wartime experience as a motorbike despatch rider was very much appreciated and done so in honour of those pals he served alongside that did not return.

The footage recorded in recent years together with his book, Bash on Regardless, published just last year, will be an important and lasting legacy to a very special man.”

Predeceased by his wife Patricia, Mr Prime is survived by daughter Christine, St Florence and sons John of Dudley and Steve of Jersey, together with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr Prime’s funeral takes place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Friday February 10 at 11.30pm, and afterwards at the Sun Inn, St Florence.

One of Mr Prime’s hopes was that a memorial to wartime dispatch riders could be established at the National Arboretum in the Midlands, and so donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the funeral directors, W. & M.J. Rossiter and Sons, The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby via their website

----------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.