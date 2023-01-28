THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like manslaughter, drug dealing, affray and assault.

We look at their cases.

Nathan Parsons

George Medcraft

Two young drug dealers were locked up for eight years after they were caught trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine.

Nathan Parsons and George Medcraft even filmed themselves with drugs which they sent out with text bombs advertising what they had for sale.

Medcraft, 20, from Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for five years and three months while Parsons, 19, from Cardiff, was sent down for three years and four months.

Dino Price

Drug driver Dino Price used a van as a "battering ram" to write off a £40,000 police car after a high-speed chase through Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

He destroyed the unmarked vehicle in a bid to escape after he was cornered in Oak Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale.

Price, 22, from Cardiff, was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, affray, criminal damage, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Morgan Wainewright

Morgan Wainewright was high on drink and drugs when he killed a golfer after punching him when they were both on a night out.

He hit stranger Andrew Nicholas in Monmouth town centre during the early hours of the morning as people were leaving pubs at closing time.

The 43-year-old victim, from Poole, Dorset, died after he suffered a brain injury and heart attack when he fell back and struck his head on the pavement.

Wainewright, 20, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, was sent to a young offender institution for four years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Liam Ford

A drug dealer was jailed after he refused to convince a judge he had been intimidated into organised crime by a “mysterious” gangster from Liverpool.

Liam Ford, 21, claimed a villain threatened to kidnap and shoot him if he didn’t clear a £10,000 debt built up from his own cannabis use.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a number of drug trafficking offences but on the basis that he’d been coerced by a “hardman” dealer from Liverpool.

Ford from Tredegar was jailed for 46 months.

Kyle Bloodworth

A jealous thug left his girlfriend stranded on a mountain and then poured Coca-Cola over her to “humiliate” her before punching her.

Kyle Bloodworth, 29, from Cwmbran, abandoned the woman, now his ex-partner, at Cefn Manmoel, Ebbw Vale, after driving off in his car.

The defendant assaulted her in a rage after he became upset she may have been seeing other men despite them having an open relationship.

Bloodworth, formerly of Ebbw Vale, was sent to prison for 30 weeks.