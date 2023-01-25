A MAN has been sentenced to 9 years and 3 months for terrorist offences after extremist material was found in his home.

Luca Benincasa, 20, from Cardiff pleaded guilty to five offences under the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

The 20-year-old was sentenced today Wednesday 25 January at Winchester Crown Court of four offences under Section 58 of TACT including possession of documents likely to be useful to a terrorist and one offence under Section 11 of the same Act - membership of a proscribed organisation.

Benincasa was arrested in January last year by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing Wales.

Extremist material was found in Benincasa's home (Image: South Wales Police)

Following examination extremist material was uncovered at his home and several electronic devices were seized.

The material contained information to assist someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Detective Superintendent Mark Pope, of Counter Terrorism Policing Wales who led the investigation, said: “The dangerous nature of the material in Benincasa’s possession cannot be underestimated.

“This is why it is of such importance to hold to account those who seek to join proscribed organisations and gather material which may be useful to a terrorist.

“This intelligence-led investigation has resulted in the conviction of a dangerous individual and highlights the commitment by counter terrorism policing to tackle all forms of extremist ideology.”

Benincasa was charged on 1 February 2022.

On 15 July 2022 he appeared via live link at Winchester Crown Court when he entered guilty pleas to five offences, including membership of a proscribed organisation and possession of four documents of a kind likely to be useful to a terrorist.

Detective Superintendent Emma Naughton, head of the Wales counter terrorism unit said:“Police and other agencies are here to offer support to help safeguard those who are vulnerable to radicalisers.

"The sooner we can intervene, the better chance we have of preventing people from becoming embroiled in radicalisation and facing potential prosecution.

"Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or just doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life.

"Please report it and let us decide if it is important."