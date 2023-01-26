AROUND one in seventeen deaths recorded in Wales in the second week of 2023 involved coronavirus, new figures show.

A total of 17,381 deaths were reported across both nations, according to data from the Office for National Statistics for recorded deaths in England and Wales in the week ending January 13.

The ONS found 922 of these involved Covid-19.

In Wales, 70 of the 1,183 deaths (5.9 per cent) which were recorded involved coronavirus, rising from 57 of the 979 deaths (5.8 per cent) in the previous week.

However, the estimated number of people who have coronavirus in Wales has dropped after spiking for two weeks over Christmas.

It had been estimated that around one in every 55 people in Wales (1.8 per cent) had Covid in the first two weeks of December.

This rose to one in 18 (5.7 per cent) over the Christmas period – the highest level since July 2022.

However, this fell in the week to January 10 to around 3.9 per cent of the population – or an estimated 121,600 people.

A Public Health Wales spokesperson said: “With flu and COVID-19 both spreading in Wales, you can still protect yourself from serious illness by getting vaccinated.

“If you’re eligible, it’s not too late.”

On Wednesday, health minister Eluned Morgan announced that two further booster jabs would be offered to the most vulnerable people in Wales in line with new advice from the JCVI.

“Whilst there is high level of strong population immunity developed over the past two and a half years, the risk of severe Covid-19 continues to be disproportionately greater in those from older age groups, residents in care homes for older adults, and persons with certain underlying health conditions,” she said.

“There also still remains ongoing uncertainty regarding virus evolution, the durability and breadth of immunity, and the epidemiology of infection.

“Alongside my UK counterparts, I have accepted this advice, and subject to supply, NHS Wales stands ready to start operationalising this programme in 2023.

“As ever, I am extremely grateful to the NHS and everyone involved in the vaccination programme for their continued hard work.”