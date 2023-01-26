The cost of living crisis has affected nearly all areas of life, which has caused people for look for ways to make savings where they can, and where they can get some extra income.

There is one method that could see people potentially earn a decent bit of money according to a study from Comparethemarket.

By analysing the average cost of renting a private parking space in 30 of the most populated UK cities, Comparethemarket found Brits could earn just over £2,500 per year.

This equates to an average monthly intake of an estimated £209.

London is the most valuable place to rent out a parking spot (Image: PA)

Access to a parking space adds an average of over £14,275 to the value of properties across the UK (4.7% more than average).

However, renting out that space could be a potential income stream to help offset the additional cost.

London is the most valuable city for parking spot rental, with people potentially being able to earn £587 a month on average, or £7,043 a year.

On the other end of the scale, those in Stoke-on-Trent would earn around £91 a month on average, or £1,089 a year.

Tips for renting out a car parking space

Comparethemarket recommends creating a contract with whoever rents out your space, to make it clear that you are not responsible for damage to someone else’s vehicle on your property.

Being aware if you need an extra permit for the space would also be helpful, as if you need a council parking permit you cannot rent that space, even if it’s allocated to you.

Also, if you’re a renter, it’s important to have permission from your landlord to rent out the parking space, as this is technically subletting and could go against your tenancy contract.

