A SCHOOL in Caerphilly has been visited by a special guest which the school called ‘an honour.’

St Cenydd School in Caerphilly was recently visited by Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, CCBC Cabinet Member for Finance & Performance Ian Derrick and Steve Hicks who represent the Bank of England Agency for Wales also attended the school.

St Cenydd School pupils with Andrew Bailey, Cllr Eluned Stenner, Ian Derrick and Steve Hicks (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Mr Bailey said: “I was delighted to meet with pupils at St Cenydd Community School during my recent visit to Wales and was impressed by their very insightful questions on the economy.

“It was inspiring to meet such dedicated young people and hear their aspirations for the future.”

Students were given the opportunity to question the Governor and he also gave a brief speech.

Mr Bailey was welcomed to the school by Head Teacher, Miss Rebecca Collins and Deputy Head Teacher, Mr Ceri Bown along with Head Girl, Katie Nash and Head Boy, Kyle Parson.

Rebecca Collins, Head Teacher of St Cenydd School said: “It was an honour to welcome the Governor of the Bank of England to St Cenydd School.

“Our students thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to discuss and further understand important economic matters that impact upon their lives now and in the future.”