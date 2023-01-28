FANCY a new start in the countryside? This could be yours (if you have a spare million lying around).

A historical detached family home, based in Lower Machen, is being marketed by Pinkmove and is listed on Rightmove.

Old Station House – as the name suggests – was originally used as a railway building, with many of its original features, and is based in approximately five acres of land.

When approaching, a secure gate opens out to a large driveway which leads up to and past the property to a large double garage next to the property.

Old Station House has “ample” off-road parking and the spacious garden areas include room for seating and entertainment.

The outdoor areas include:

A large lawn;

Patio;

Decking areas;

Plants, trees and shrubs;

A large field at the front of the property.

Inside the house there are three reception rooms: the living room, dining room, and the kitchen.

The open plan living room includes a feature window, a log burner fireplace, and a mezzanine level up to the first floor which boasts a bay window.

The dining room features a fireplace along with doors to the front and back of the property.

The final reception room includes a large fitted kitchen, with space for dining and stairs to the first floor. There is also access to the annex from here.

Old Station House has four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor.

The four bedrooms are a “fantastic size” allowing room for a double bed and feature exposed beams.

The main bathroom includes a four-piece suite with a freestanding bath, walk in shower, toilet, and sink.

The second bathroom has a walk-in shower, toilet, and a sink. On this level you also have a sunroom access separately from outside the property.

To the right of the property is the annex which is connected through a small hall, but could easily be used as a self-contained annex if desired.

The annex has an open plan living area with a fireplace and a spacious fitted kitchen.

The annex also features a spiral staircase.

This spiral staircase leads up to the double bedroom of the annex which includes an en-suite shower room.

People can check out the listing on Rightmove at bit.ly/3iUTGMY