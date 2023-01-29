THE TOP 100 restaurants in the UK were recently announced – including some in South Wales.

SquareMeal, which is the UK’s leading independent restaurant guide, has announced its UK top 100 for 2023 with restaurants in Monmouth, Penarth and Cardiff earning recognition.

Torfaen missed out on the top 100 – but here are the five best places to eat in Torfaen (according to TripAdvisor).

The Blinkin' Owl, Cwmbran

The Blinkin’ Owl in Cwmbran is rated the #1 pub and restaurant in Cwmbran on TripAdvisor with the venue boasting a Travellers’ Choice 2022 award.

A recent reviewer, who said they would return, wrote:

“Absolutely amazing experience… food was beautiful and the staff were so helpful and friendly”

Another described their food as "spectacular, as always" adding: "Lovely setting and atmosphere, staff went above and beyond to make sure everything was perfect."

The Queen Inn, Cwmbran

The Queen Inn made the news in 2022 when their plant-based menu for Veganuary proved so popular that the venue has remained 100 per cent meat free. Many have taken to TripAdvisor to praise the vegan options (and dog friendly atmosphere).

One guest wrote: “I cannot recommend it highly enough this is the best vegan food I have ever tasted."

Another visitor described The Queen Inn as "remarkable" adding:

"Having visited a number of times I can honestly say the food and indeed the service is second to none. "The dishes on the totally vegan menu are tasty, well prepared and plentiful."

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen, Blaenavon

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen is rated as the #1 restaurant in Blaenavon with plenty of praise for the gastropub on TripAdvisor.

Recent reviews have described it as a “top dining experience” and a “hidden gem, well worth the visit”.

Another diner, who described Butterflies as their favourite restaurant, said:

"Always an unforgettable experience from start to finish. The food was spot on, service outstanding and staff as friendly as ever."

Trios Teashop, Cwmbran

Trios Teashop in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, offers breakfast, light lunches, and afternoon tea; the venue is rated #3 of 71 restaurants in Cwmbran on TripAdvisor.

One guest said she was “very impressed” with the afternoon tea, with the venue also offering vegan and gluten free options.

Another visitor, who particularly enjoyed the "phenomenal and HUGE" custard slices said they have visited serveral times and "always have such fantastic experiences" praising the "lovely customer service."

The Ashbridge Inn, Cwmbran

The Ashbridge Inn in Cwmbran is rated #4 of 71 restaurants on TripAdvisor with a Travellers’ Choice 2022 award.

A recent review states:

"Food was delicious, calm atmosphere and our server was really friendly and helpful. Recommend to visit."

Another wrote that they are "always treated with friendly service and stunning food".