A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a fitness instructor and flashing her.

Liam O’Leary, 40, is accused of the alleged offences in Newport last November, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

He denied one count each of sexual touching and exposure.

O’Leary, of Cypress Crescent, St Mellons, Cardiff, is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on February 23.

The defendant, who was represented by Darren Bishop, was granted unconditional bail.

The prosecution was represented by David Thomas.