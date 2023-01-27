A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MACKENZIE GRIFFITHS, 19, of Wood View Road, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on The Uplands, Newport, on October 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ETHAN JONES, 19, of Libanus Road, Ebbw Vale, was fined £440 after he was found guilty in his absence of being drunk and disorderly on Morgan Street, Tredegar, on September 28, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £176 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Man strangled girlfriend and threatened to kill her after going on vodka bin

MICHAEL THOMAS, 43, of Bryn Teg, Bargoed, was jailed for 33 weeks after he pleaded guilty to affray and possession of Valium on November 27, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £154 surcharge.

DEMARI EBANKS, 25, of Mickleton Close, Redditch, Worcestershire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on the A48 in Newport with a cannabis derivative in his blood on August 21, 2022.

He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

LEIGH QUINN, 46, of Blackbird Close, Newport, was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with nine points after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Bassaleg Road on March 26, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

KIRSTEN EVANS, 30, of Glan Y Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on Glyn Terrace on December 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLY-MARIE JAMES, 28, of Cambrian Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Upper High Street on July 15, 2022.

ANDREW MULVEY, 60, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on New Road, Ystrad Mynach, on July 16, 2022.

COREY THOMAS, 23, of Park Road, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on Ruth Street on September 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.