PLANS to convert a Newport house into a hostel for vulnerable teenagers seeking asylum have prompted an angry backlash from members of the local community.

Dozens of neighbours have condemned the proposal to transform 1 Clyffard Crescent, in the Stow Hill area, into accommodation for up to eight unaccompanied children, citing safety and crime concerns.

Newport City Council staff have defended the plans, arguing the property would be suitably monitored and the children assessed before arrival, but local councillors and the police are also among those opposed to the hostel.

Planning documents show a Gwent Police officer said there were already "numerous" hostels and HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) in the area, noting these types of property "by their very nature can contribute to internal disputes and disruptive behaviour, as well as filtering outside onto the public space, which could contribute towards the fear of crime for local residents and visitors".

The officer said there "appears to be a lack of a capable guardian [around the clock] to address and deal with any issues and concerns of occupants in a timely manner, and this could result in noise, disruption to other occupiers, local residents and result in an increase in calls to emergency services".

There were also police dispersal orders covering the area last year "due to the ongoing anti-social behaviour issues".

The property currently consists of two flats but would be converted into an eight-person hostel with communal facilities, if approved.

More than 50 neighbours have objected, covering a range of concerns including the level of support made available to the children at the hostel, and an apparent lack of night-time supervision.

Others worried the hostel could "cause trouble" and its presence may lead to noise complaints and anti-social behaviour, more pressure on local parking, and increased litter and waste problems.

Ward councillors Miqdad al-Nuaimi and Kate Thomas have also submitted concerns to the council, echoing many of their constituents' comments.

But a social services officer has sought to allay fears, claiming similar - but smaller - sites in the city have been "mainly positive" and not caused any "significant concerns".

Children at the proposed hostel would benefit from "standard safety measures" such as "evening welfare checks" and CCTV monitoring, and "some young people will need to be provided with increased level of support".

The social services officer also said "appropriate intervention will be undertaken" should any issues related to crime arise.

The proposals for 1 Clyffard Crescent can be viewed on the are Newport City Council website with reference 22/0959, and are currently before Newport council planners, who are due to make a final decision at committee level next month.