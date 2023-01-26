A new branch of a budget retailer in Newport is getting ready to open.

Poundland’s larger store at unit 7-9 Friars Walk shopping centre, Newport will open its doors at 9am on Saturday, February 4.

The 7,241 sq ft branch which is in the former Mothercare, and New Look stores will employ 18 full time and part-time colleagues including 13 existing colleagues and five new recruits.

Poundland Friars Walk will include chilled and frozen food including trolleys and supermarket-style checkouts.

The new store is getting ready to open (Image: Newsquest)

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We’ve worked hard to create a store that shows off Poundland at its best and one that the people of Newport can be proud of.

“Our new Friars Walk store keeps us right in the heart of the city and will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a really convenient location.

“Just like all our stores, it will offer amazing value to customers looking to beat the economic squeeze.”

The larger branch replaces Kingsway shopping centre’s Poundland which closed earlier in the month and the branches small store in Commercial Street is set to close in March.

Shoppers will be able to browse through a selection of clothing and home items by fashion retailer Pep & Co at the new discount store.