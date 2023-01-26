Dr Who's new sidekick, Ruby Sunday, has been filming scenes on the Pembrokeshire coast path for the new series of the cult show.

On Monday it was the day for the Tardis to dominate the skyline on the clifftop between Penally and Lydstep.

Yesterday, Wednesday January 25, Ruby - played by 18-year-old former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson - took centre stage near Proud Giltar for a successful filming session.

Have you seen the Tardis on your travels? The coast path walker is also a cast member. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

She wore an orange jumper, a brown jacket and a mini kilt for the shoot, with her jumper echoing a colour choice of the fifteenth Doctor himself, Ncuti Gatwa, who takes on the role following his critically-acclaimed performance in Sex Education.

Millie's debut in Dr Who was announced live on BBC's Children in Need last November.

She told the Radio Tiimes: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

It's 'light, cameras, action' for Millie. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.

"And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.

The Tardis dominated the skyline during Monday's filming. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The filming is for the new series of Dr Who which is set to air at Christmas 2023.

On Millie's casting, Gatwa said: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.

"From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent.

Millie makes the point during Wednesday's shoot. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

Millie appeared on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street as the troubled teen Kelly Neelan.

In 2022, Millie won Best Young Actor at the British Soap Awards and was also nominated for the Serial Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards.

She was also nominated for Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards.

A break in filming and the chance to warm up in the DryRobes. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The Dr Who crew, which started filming in the Pembrokeshire location on Monday, January 23, are thought to be staying in the county until the end of Friday.

