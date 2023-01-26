A MAN accused of murdering a 51-year-old in Newport will remain in custody after his trial was delayed.

Andrew Southwood, 39, of Chaffinch Way in Duffryn, is accused of killing Carl Ball in the city on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Gwent Police were called to an address in Duffryn after a body was discovered outside a property on Heron Way at around 4.40pm.

Mr Ball was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Southwood had been due to stand trial on February 20 but, earlier this month, a new date of June 6 was set.

The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

And at a hearing on Thursday, January 26, Recorder Tracey Lloyd-Clarke extended Southwood’s custody time limit in line with the delays - until June 14.

Following his death last summer, Mr Ball’s family said in a statement: “We are extremely shocked at what has happened. It feels so unreal.

“He was loved and cherished by us all.

“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”