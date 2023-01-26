EastEnders legend Ross Kemp is returning to acting after seven years for a new role in a Channel 5 drama.

Kemp, who starred in the popular BBC soap as Grant Mitchell from 1990-1999 and then again from 2005-2006, is set to star in the four-part thriller.

The Bridge of Lies quiz host will play Detective Tony Warden in the show Blindpsot.

The Channel 5 cop drama will follow Hannah Quinn (Beth Alsbury) who plays a disabled woman who monitors the CCTV on an estate.

When reviewing the tapes, Hannah believes that she's witnessed a murder but there's no proof since the potential crime took place in one of the camera's blindspots.

Hannah takes it upon herself to uncover the truth as she battles with the detective in charge of the case (Kemp).

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Crystal Clarke, Sue Vincent Kiran Landa Michelle Bonnard, Haylie Jones, Milán Bartha and Lewis Conway.

Blindspot is part of Channel 5 schedule for 2023, which will also feature a factual series from astronaut Tim Peake, a History of the East End documentary from The Repair Shop's Jay Blades: History of the East End, and a travel show from Alexander Armstrong in Sri Lanka.