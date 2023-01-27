POWERS to hold police inquiries should be devolved to Wales so any investigations into the nation's forces are held where they are most needed.

That is according to Senedd member Delyth Jewell, who said that in the wake of allegations against Gwent Police officers - as well as several scandals in London's Metropolitan Police - local lawmakers should be given greater abilities to hold forces to account.

Ms Jewell, a Plaid Cymru MS for the South Wales East region, said the Welsh Parliament should request additional powers so they could take a "preventative approach" to alleged police misconduct "rather than waiting for something terrible to happen before acting".

She cited claims, first published by The Sunday Times, of "evidence of misogyny, racism, homophobia and corruption was found within Gwent Police, including amongst serving officers".

"Separately from this, of course, an inquiry has been established to investigate concerns about the culture and safety of women within the Metropolitan Police," she told the Senedd. "I know that the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Gwent Police, though the Police Federation have admitted the process is likely to be horrendously slow."

Speaking to the Argus, Ms Jewell said "this isn’t just about one police force".

"I would like to see this power devolved so that problems in the culture of any Welsh police force could be investigated properly," she added.

Delyth Jewell wants Wales to be given more powers to hold inquiries into its police forces. (Image: Senedd)

But under the current devolution settlement, "it is not the role of the Welsh Government to hold or lead an inquiry on policing practice", counsel-general Mick Antoniw explained this week.

Welsh ministers including Mark Drakeford had met Gwent's chief constable and the police and crime commissioner, Mr Antoniw added, to discuss the allegations made against the force.

"I think this is a matter, obviously, where we have to wait and see now what further steps are taken," he added. "It clearly is a matter of interest to us, but I do say that we are restricted in the specific things that we can do, because of the lack of devolution of policing."