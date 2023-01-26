A WOMAN who admitted killing her mum’s best friend part-way through her murder trial has been jailed for life.

Rebecca Press, 31, stabbed 57-year-old Richard Marc Ash in New Tredegar last summer when she was high on drink and drugs.

Mr Ash, who was known as Marc, had been unarmed and was trying to calm a row between Press and her brother, Gavin.

“He was a quiet, gentle, loving, generous person,” Mr Ash’s parents said in a statement read out in court.

“We have been devastated. To say we are missing him would be a great understatement.

“We miss Marc deeply because we cannot see his quirky smile.

“Nothing will bring back our ray of sunshine. We’re absolutely heart-broken.”

“I love my father and cannot believe he has been taken from my life,” said Mr Ash’s daughter.

She said she was hoping to study law – which her father was proud of – and that Press’ actions meant he would miss many milestones in her life.

“All of those opportunities I have been denied,” she said. “I have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

The court heard that Press was drinking with her mum on Saturday, July 16. She told her mum that she had taken four Valium pills that morning, and her mum told her to stop drinking – but she ignored her.

Mr Ash joined them, and when Press left to go to the pub, Mr Ash went with her.

Mr Ash returned early to the address at Long Row and began watching a film with Press’ mum.

After Press returned home, her brother arrived, and the two got into a row in the living room. Mr Ash attempted to calm them, and also called the police, saying it was “kicking off”.

Press then went into the kitchen to find a knife, and began threatening her brother with it, before she stabbed Mr Ash with a single blow to the chest.

The court heard that Press threatened she’d inflict further pain on Mr Ash while he was laying injured on the floor.

She then went into the room her mum was in and said: “I’ve stabbed your f****** best friend”.

Mr Rees said Press showed “no concern whatsoever” for Mr Ash, and was more concerned about finding her phone.

Paramedics arrived, but Mr Ash was declared dead at around 2am.

The court heard press later left her ex-boyfriend Ashley Allen a voicemail message saying: “Ash, it’s really bad. It’s really f****** bad. I’ve just stabbed someone and killed them.

“I’ve just murdered someone.”

Press had left the address, and was walking back when she was spotted by officers and was arrested – although she feigned ignorance about the murder.

John Hipkin, defending, said there was no element of pre-planning to the murder, and that the stabbing “was a single blow”.

Press will serve a minimum of 20 years, after Recorder Tracey Lloyd-Clarke jailed her for life.

“It’s clear you have caused the most terrible grief to Mr Ash’s family,” she said.