DRIVERS in Caerphilly can expect another length diversion on Friday night when a footbridge is reinstalled over a main road.

Caerphilly County Borough Council said the Wilkins Terrace footbridge - which spans the A468/A469 - will be removed between 8pm on Friday and 6am the following day.

This means anyone wishing to travel along that road, between the Pwll-y-Pant and Trecenydd roundabouts, will have to take a nearly half-hour diversion while the works are ongoing.

The bridge was removed in September and work was originally expected to last around six weeks, but several previous reinstallation dates have been pushed back.

The council will close a 1.2-mile stretch of the road for the bridge's removal. It normally takes three minutes to travel by car between the two roundabouts.

Instead, drivers will be sent on an 18-mile diversion route, taking an average 27 minutes.

The proposed diversion route will take traffic away from Nantgarw hill via the A470 to Abercynon roundabout, through Nelson and Ystrad Mynach on the A472, and then back onto the A469 toward Pwll-y-Pant roundabout.

Traffic traveling westwards will follow the same diversion route in the opposite direction.

The council has apologise "in advance for any inconvenience caused as a result of these works".