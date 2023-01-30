A footpath is to have lighting installed after a 14-year-old was assaulted.

United Welsh Housing has agreed that lighting will be provided along the entire length of the footpath in Dinas Powys.

This comes after a light vigil was held and petition was arranged by Dinas Powys Plaid Cymru Councillors to highlight the dangers of the unlit footpath during the hours of darkness.

Almost 400 people signed the petition which was handed into United Welsh at their Caerphilly based offices on January 13th.

Light vigil held in November. Picture: JEP Photography

Dinas Powys Councillor Phillips said: “It was pleasing to see that so many people signed our WISE (Walk In Safer Environments) campaign which has led to a successful outcome and the footpath will now be lit in future.

“It has been a worthwhile campaign and we were pleased to work together with United Welsh Housing to reach this conclusion for our constituents and users of the footpath.

“Work has already commenced on designs and methods to provide the facility.”

The footpath is behind Eastbrook railway station.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “At around 5.20pm on Thursday, November 17 South Wales Police received a report of an assault in Caerleon Road, Dinas Powys.

“The incident is believed to involve a group of teenage girls who are known to each other.

“A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital by her family as a precaution, officers have checked on her welfare, and it has been confirmed she suffered minor injuries.”