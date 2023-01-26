THE family of a ‘kind and gentle’ dad have paid tribute to him after his murderer was told she would have to serve at least 20 years in jail.

Rebecca Press from Caerphilly killed her mother’s best friend and neighbour Marc Ash, 57, in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, last summer.

The 31-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to murder halfway through her trial.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer caused horror crash after going wrong way down dual carriageway

After she was jailed for life at Cardiff Crown Court Mr Ash’s family released two statements.

The first said: “I would like this opportunity to say some words on behalf of my Dad.

“I loved my father and cannot believe that he has been so cruelly taken from my life.

“My father was intelligent, kind, gentle and funny with an in-depth knowledge of music and other subjects which he introduced me to. I share similar interests to my father.

“I hope to study law as a career and my father will never see me go to university, graduate, or start a family.

“He didn’t see me reach my 18th birthday, pass my driving test or exams of which I know he would be proud.

“All these opportunities I have been denied and will have to live with the fact that I no longer have a father for the rest of my life.”

Mr Ash’s parents added: “Marc’s life was tragically taken from him.

“His family and friends are devastated by his shocking demise.

“He was a gentle soul, unassuming in his demeanour, a gentleman.

“To simply say he will be sadly missed is an understatement but we have indeed been blessed to have him.”

Detective Superintendent Michelle Chaplin said: "This is a tragic and senseless incident which led to the death of a loved man.

"The family of Marc Ash have been left devastated by their loss and have had to hear distressing details about their loved ones' death through the court trial as they sought to get justice for Marc's death.

"I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Marc’s family and friends for their courage, dignity and support throughout our investigation.

“No sentence can make up for their loss, our thoughts remain with them.”