A DRUG dealer who was caught hiding crack cocaine up his bottom is back behind bars.

Sahil Abbas, 20, from Newport has been sent to a young offender institution for the second time after he “failed to learn his lesson”.

The defendant was out on licence following his release after being locked up for dealing crack cocaine in 2021.

On that occasion Abbas was caught when the drugs were recovered during a strip search.

MORE NEWS: Family pay tribute to ‘gentle’ dad after ‘cruel’ murderer jailed for 20 years

Paul Hewitt, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court the defendant was caught with 23.8 grammes of cocaine on the streets of Pill last November.

Sahil Abbas

Abbas was chased through the streets by police after running off before being arrested.

The cocaine had a street value of around £2,500.

Officers also seized a mobile phone from him which contained a text bomb offering drugs for sale.

Abbas, of Coulson Close, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

Gareth Williams, representing Abbas said his client found it difficult to find work after his release from custody in 2022 and drifted back in with his old crowd.

“He fell back into an offending cycle,” his barrister told the judge

“The defendant is supported by his parents who are in court today.”

Recorder Sean Bradley, said to Abbas: “You were on licence when you committed these offences and you have been recalled to serve the rest of that sentence.

“You were clearly street dealing and you were playing a significant role.

“It is aggravated by your previous conviction.

“You were given a chance when you were left out of the young offender institution early and this is what you did.

“You don’t appear to have learned your lesson and only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Abbas was jailed for four years and six months and will serve half of that in custody before being released on licence.

The defendant is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing on May 1.