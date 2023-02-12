SquareMeal, which is the UK’s leading independent restaurant guide, has announced its UK top 100 for 2023 - with restaurants in Monmouth, Penarth and Cardiff earning recognition.

Although Blaenau Gwent didn’t get a spot in the top 100 there are plenty of great food options across the county; here are the five best places to eat in the county (according to TripAdvisor).

The Castle Inn, Ebbw Vale:

The Castle Inn is rated #1 restaurant in Ebbw Vale on TripAdvisor and tops the websites list of best places to eat in Blaenau Gwent with a Travellers’ Choice 2022 award.

Reviews have praised the food along with the atmosphere and staff.

One visitor described the venue as a "little gem" with "oustanding" food adding:

"The manager and serving staff were really attentive and service super speedy! No looking around constantly to gain someone’s attention. Lovely welcoming atmosphere, cosy fire and great selection of drinks."

Another guest went, based on reviews, and praised the food, portion sizes, services, and prices adding that they "would go back in a heartbeat".

The Railway Tavern, Tredegar:

The Railway Tavern also boasts a Travellers’ Choice 2022 award and is rated the #1 restaurant in Tredegar on TripAdvisor.

One guest, who visited for her husbands' 75th birthday, had a "lovely evening" with staff going "beyond the call of duty" to make the meal special.

Another visitor wrote:

"Absolutely amazing food, fabulous service and lovely atmosphere. Can’t wait to return!"

According to a separate review the venue opened especially for a wedding meal for 26 people. They wrote that "nothing was too much trouble" with "incredible" food and "outstanding" value for money.

Sunrise Café, Blaina/Abertillery:

Sunrise Café is rated #1 café and restaurant in Blaina on TripAdvisor – although the most recent reviews of the food venue are dated 2019 with new management taking over at the end of 2022.

It has been described as a "wonderful place... for quality food" with the food described as "outstanding" and staff praised for being "very friendly".

The food has also been described as "fabulous" and "excellent".