A MAN arrested in connection with the death of Newport drag queen Darren Moore has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Mr Moore was found in a lane near Windsor Place and Park Lane, in central Cardiff, on the evening of Sunday, January 22.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the incident and is now on police bail.

The family of 39-year-old Mr Moore have been informed of the update, and continue to be supported by specialist officers, South Wales Police confirmed today, Thursday.

A post-mortem has been conducted and further examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of Mr Moore's death, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, from South Wales Police, said: "Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death, however extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death.

"I would also again like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course."

Anyone with information should contact South Wales Police, quoting reference 2300022718.

Contact the force online at www.south-wales.police.uk or email swp101@south-wales.police.uk

You can also report information to the force here: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo