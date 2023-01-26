Every school apart from one will close in this Gwent town next week as thousand of teachers go on strike.

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg is the only school that is set to open in Blaenau Gwent on the days of industrial action.

Wednesday, February 1 is the first of four strike days planned by the National Education Union (NEU) with parents across Gwent being told to prepare for last-minute closures.

According to NEU’s District & Branch Secretary for Blaenau Gwent non -striking staff are expected to report into school and timetabled lessons will be moved online.

Speaking to the Argus Newport Council said schools in Newport have been asked to inform them whether they will close by the end of the week.

Caerphilly council has advised parents to keep an eye on communication from individual schools as they make decisions.

Many schools are unsure whether they will be forced to close due to them determining how many staff will be available to work and undertaking risk assessments to establish whether it is safe to open their school.

The NEU, which is the biggest education union are also planning to strike on February 14, March 15, and March 16, they are striking in pursuit of for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

However, NAHT unions are not going on strike and instead members are taking action short of a strike.

The action agreed means that union members who are employed as headteachers, deputy headteachers, assistant headteachers and middle leaders will: