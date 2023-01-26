Tesco has issued a warning to its customers who have not yet used their Clubcard vouchers.

More than 2 million customers haven’t redeemed more than £16 million worth of Clubcard vouchers.

First issued in February 2021, the vouchers will expire on February 28 and will help households up and down the UK in what can be a tough time of year for family budgets.

Tesco customers can use the Clubcard vouchers to reduce the cost of their weekly food shop or fuel.

Tesco has issued a warning to customers who haven't used their Clubcard vouchers (Image: PA)

They can also use the vouchers to treat themselves to more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers or to pick up a great new deal with Tesco Mobile.

Tesco Loyalty Director, Tash Whitmey, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices.

“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of February, we’re reminding customers to spend them in what can be a tough time of year, as family budgets feel the new year strain.”

The supermarket recently announced a further price lock until Easter on more than 1,000 everyday staples included in its Low Everyday Prices offer.