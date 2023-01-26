Tesco has issued a warning to its customers who have not yet used their Clubcard vouchers.
More than 2 million customers haven’t redeemed more than £16 million worth of Clubcard vouchers.
First issued in February 2021, the vouchers will expire on February 28 and will help households up and down the UK in what can be a tough time of year for family budgets.
Tesco customers can use the Clubcard vouchers to reduce the cost of their weekly food shop or fuel.
They can also use the vouchers to treat themselves to more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers or to pick up a great new deal with Tesco Mobile.
Tesco Loyalty Director, Tash Whitmey, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices.
“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of February, we’re reminding customers to spend them in what can be a tough time of year, as family budgets feel the new year strain.”
The supermarket recently announced a further price lock until Easter on more than 1,000 everyday staples included in its Low Everyday Prices offer.
