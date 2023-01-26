A MURDERER who killed her mum’s best friend admitted to the fatal stabbing in a chilling voicemail left for her ex-boyfriend.

Rebecca Press was told on Thursday that she would serve a minimum of 20 years as she was jailed for life for the murder of Marc Ash.

Press, of Second Avenue in Trecenydd, Caerphilly, admitted to the murder halfway through her trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Ash had been trying to calm an argument between Press and her brother, when the defendant went to the kitchen and fetched a knife. She threatened her brother with the knife, before fatally stabbing Mr Ash.

Rebecca Press was jailed for life for murder. (Image: Gwent Police)

Prosecutor Jonathan Elystan Rees said Press showed “no concern whatsoever” for Mr Ash, and was more concerned about finding her phone.

The court was played a voicemail she later left for her ex-boyfriend Ashley Allen.

“Ash, it’s really bad. It’s really f****** bad. I’ve just stabbed someone and killed them,” she said.

“I’ve just murdered someone, please phone me now. F*** (screams). I’ve just murdered someone.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Press was drinking with her mum on Saturday, July 16. She had taken four Valium pills that morning, but continued to drink.

Mr Ash – Press’ mum’s neighbour and best friend – joined them, and when Press left to go to the pub, Mr Ash went with her.

Mr Ash returned early to the address at Long Row and began watching a film with Press’ mum.

After Press returned home, her brother arrived, and the two got into a row in the living room. Mr Ash attempted to calm them, and also called the police, saying it was “kicking off”.

It was after this that he was stabbed just above his heart, and he succumbed to his injuries at around 2am.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Ash’s family said: “Nothing will bring back our ray of sunshine. We’re absolutely heart-broken.”

They added: “Marc’s life was tragically taken from him.

“His family and friends are devastated by his shocking demise.

“He was a gentle soul, unassuming in his demeanour, a gentleman.

“To simply say he will be sadly missed is an understatement but we have indeed been blessed to have him.”