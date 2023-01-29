LOOK around this “charming” farm near Caerleon which is on the market for more than one million pounds.

Ty Isaf Farm is a few miles from Caerleon offering plenty of land along with a farmhouse and several outbuildings. It is being marketed by Williams Associates Chartered Surveyors with a guide price of £1,100,000.

The farmhouse – believed to date back to the 17th century – is made of traditional stone construction and has a slate roof; the building has been updated over the years with some double glazing and modern woodburning stoves.

It has many of its original features including Victorian floor tiles, exposed ceiling timbers and flagstone floors.

The farmhouse has three reception rooms and four bedrooms, along with plenty of storage space throughout the building. There are also three stables and a large store based in outbuildings surrounding the farmhouse.

The kitchen includes a fitted oak unit with Belfast style sink, slate floor, and a solid cream Rayburn with a bread oven above.

The kitchen boasts exposed timbers and stone walls which are also seen in the dining room (which continues from the kitchen). The dining room also has a pantry and wooden French doors which open to the yard.

Another reception room in the property has an “impressive” stone fireplace which houses a Keddy woodburning stove. This room also has Quarry tiled floors, exposed beams, and a wood panelled wall.

The sitting room – with wooden floor and French doors to the garden – has exposed stone walls and a deep stone inglenook with flagstone hearth and modern Morsø woodburning stove.

On the first floor of the farmhouse there are four double bedrooms – including the master bedroom which boasts two rooflights along with ceiling timbers, exposed stonework, and wooden floor.

There is also a family bathroom on the first floor which includes a bathtub, toilet, and sink complemented with spotlights, neutral wall tiles and wood-effect floor tiles.

There is a separate shower enclosure with an electric powered shower.

The farm is based at the end of a tarmac road, maintained by the council, and also has a brook and an accessible paddock near woodland.

At the back of the farmhouse is a large garden with a terrace. The garden includes flower borders, mature shrubs and trees – including quince and apple – a greenhouse, polytunnel, and a vegetable patch.

To the side of the house is a grassy area with a variety of apple trees.

You can find the property listed on Rightmove at bit.ly/409tX4a