The number of unpaid carers in Gwent has been revealed.

South Wales was among the highest number of unpaid carers throughout England and Wales.

Strikingly in Gwent 4.3 per cent of people in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent provide over 50 hours of work without being paid, Newport saw 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent in Cwmbran as of March 2021.

The interactive graphic shows around 9 per cent of people were providing unpaid:

Welsh Labour MP for Torfaen Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "The care given by unpaid carers is not only a supreme act of love towards those they care for, it’s also essential to our society.

"They help people to stay living at home and achieve a quality of life they wouldn’t otherwise, so I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone in Torfaen who gives up their time to care for a loved one."

"There’s always more that can be done to support this very deserving group, but despite the impact of national funding cuts, Torfaen Council are working hard to provide support and assistance to unpaid carers in the Borough.

"They have made a range of support available for young and adult carers, including grants, wider support, respite opportunities and carers groups.

"As well as the £300 grants the council offer to unpaid carers, they have also paid out £500 to 1612 carers in Torfaen under the Welsh Government’s Unpaid Carer Support Scheme.

"I recognise that with the rising cost of living, it is an especially difficult time for unpaid carers at the moment. I’m always happy to speak to unpaid carers as their local MP, to give advice and seek assistance where I can.”

Considerably less than their neighbouring authorities 2.7 per cent of people in Monmouthshire work unpaid for 50 hours but the figure rose to 5.3 per cent of people working 19 hours or less without being paid.

A spokesperson for Carers UK said the social care system would "collapse" without the work of unpaid carers.

In Blaenau Gwent 2.8 per cent of people work unpaid for 20-49 hours a week, Caerphilly saw 2.6 per cent and the figure dropped slightly to 2.5 per cent in Torfaen.