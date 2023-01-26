An asteroid set to pass by Earth tonight is predicted to make one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded, according to NASA.

Asteroid 2023 BU is predicted to zoom over the southern tip of South America, with scientists saying there is no risk of the object hitting the planet.

Amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov discovered it. The hobbyist also discovered other space debris like the interstellar comet 21/Borisov from his observatory in Nauchnyi, Crimea.

Nasa was able to predict the near-miss using its Scout impact hazard assessment system using data gathered from around the world.

A newly discovered asteroid, named 2023 BU, is expected to make one of the closet approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded. Thanks to diligent teams of #planetarydefense experts, we know It poses zero risk to Earth.



Davide Farnocchia, a navigation engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsions Laboratory, who developed Scout, said: “Scout quickly ruled out 2023 BU as an impactor, but despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth."

Adding: “In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded.”

What do we know about asteroid 2023 BU?





The asteroid is set to make one of the closest approaches by a near-earth object ever recorded and is estimated to be 11.5 to 28 feet (around 3.5 to 8.5 metres).

If the asteroid were to hit Earth, it is so small that it would disintegrate harmlessly into the atmosphere with some smaller debris falling as small meteorites.

When is asteroid 2023 BU making its approach to Earth?





The asteroid is set to make its approach tonight (Thursday, January 26) at around midnight, meaning it will stray into the early morning on January 27.

How to watch astroid 2023 BU make its approach to Earth in the UK

According to reports, the asteroid will be live-streamed using robotic telescopes.

The Virtual Telescope Project will be broadcasting the asteroid live from 7.15 pm UTC on January 26 from its website and on YouTube channel.