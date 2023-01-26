The BBC is looking for business owners who would like to pitch their business idea to the panel on Dragons’ Den.

Successful products that have been pitched to The Dragons in previous series of the show include a Magical Whiteboard, Skinny Tan (self-tan) and Trunki – a ride-on hand luggage suitcase for children.

If partnering up with a multi-millionaire sounds like a great future for you, why not pitch your business idea to The Dragons?

Those who impress the panel, which consists of Steven Bartlett, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman, are in with the chance of receiving an investment from The Dragons.

Do you need investment in your business? Are you an entrepreneur who would like to potentially partner up with a multi-millionaire business brain then #dragonsden on @BBCOne would love to hear from you! . Apply here: https://t.co/TAnMAW2M7F pic.twitter.com/QRTsMpbYOq — BBC Casting (@BBC_Casting) January 25, 2023

For more information about the show and to apply, you can visit the BBC website.

How to apply for Dragons’ Den on BBC One

If you’d like to take your chances and pitch your business idea to some of the UK’s top businessmen and women, here’s how you can apply for the show.

To apply, entrepreneurs will need to be aged 18 or over and complete the online application form.

The closing date for applications is May 30, 2023.