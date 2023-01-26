A MAN has died and now police are appealing for information on a crash in Newport, yesterday.

Officers attended a road traffic collision in Monnow Way, Bettws on Wednesday, January 25,

The crash happened between a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a motorbike with paramedics confirming the 23-year-old rider, from the Newport area, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to assist with their enquiries.

"We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Monnow Way, Bettws at around 3.40pm on Wednesday," said a police spokesperson.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, following a collision between a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a motorbike.

"Paramedics confirmed that the rider, a 23-year-old man from the Newport area, had died at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

"A 60-year-old from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Monnow Way between 3pm and 4pm to contact us."

You can call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300026066 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.