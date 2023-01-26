Live

Live: Crash on A4042 causing serious traffic disruption

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Recovery vehicles have been sent out (18.00)
  • Road traffic collision on A4042 at Sainsburys
  • Both Northbound carriageway and South bound carriageway closed
  • Incident from Harlequin Roundabout, towards the top of M4 Junction 25A

