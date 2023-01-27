Krispy Kreme has launched a new range of doughnuts in time for Valentine’s Day.

Customers can look forward to the launch of new heart-shaped designs on January 30.

The limited edition range of doughnuts is available to pre-order now through nationwide delivery and will hit the shelves in shops on January 30 but customers will need to be quick to try them as they’ll only be available until Valentine’s Day – February 14.

If you’re looking for the ideal Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one, a Choc-full-of Love 4 pack (from £9.25) or dozen (from £19.95) could be just what you need.

Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day doughnuts hit shelves on January 30, 2023 (Image: Krispy Kreme)

Here are the doughnuts included in the collection:

Raspberry Choc Escape (£2.75) - A raspberry chocolate-filled doughnut, hand-dipped in chocolate flavoured icing, drizzled with red fruit icing and finished with a marbled chocolate triangle.

- A raspberry chocolate-filled doughnut, hand-dipped in chocolate flavoured icing, drizzled with red fruit icing and finished with a marbled chocolate triangle. Salted Caramel Temptation (£2.75) - Filled with salted caramel filling, dipped in the white flavoured coating, topped with kibbled Toffee nibs and finished with a caramel drizzle.

- Filled with salted caramel filling, dipped in the white flavoured coating, topped with kibbled Toffee nibs and finished with a caramel drizzle. Strawberry Kreme Delight (£2.75) - A white chocolate coated doughnut, filled with strawberry and Kreme and decorated with strawberry pieces.

- A white chocolate coated doughnut, filled with strawberry and Kreme and decorated with strawberry pieces. Sprinkled With Love (Gift pack exclusive) – A Valentine’s Day update on Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut - dipped in red mixed berry icing and sprinkled with Valentine's sprinkles.

Customers can pre-order the range and find out more about Krispy Kreme via the website.

The Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day range is available to buy in all Krispy Kreme retail shops, selected Tesco, Sainsbury’s, ASDA and Morrisons shops, for takeaway and across delivery partners including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat from £2.35 per doughnut - prices may vary by location.