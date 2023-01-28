A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ELISHA HILTON, 18, of Avondale Road, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on Pentre Lane, Llantarnam, on August 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEFAN KANDRAC, 24, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £746 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on November 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Drugs courier caught with £100,000 of cocaine on M4 motorway

JACQUELINE MAHONEY, 53, of Goldcroft Common, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran, on September 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

NICHOLAS MARSHALL, 50, of Ridgeway, Newport, was ordered to pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

CONOR NEIL, 18, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance Blackvein Road, Cross Keys, on September 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOEL WALDRON, 32, of Back Road, Gilwern, Monmouthshire, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on July 30, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay £500 costs and a £114 surcharge.

EDWIN WOOLFALL, 75, of Millbrook Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance Penmaen Road on August 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH JANE PUGH, 42, of Libanus Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on September 24, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN SIMMONDS, 42, of Blossom Close, Langstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the B4245 in Magor on June 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.