TWO people travelling on the same motorbike were taken to hospital after a crash on the A4042, tonight January 26.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, following reports of a collision that involved a black Yamaha motorcycle.

The crash caused gridlock on the A4042 right through the heart Newport, with both lanes closed just before the M4 turnoff at junction 25A

This also caused the B4596 to fill as cars tried to get off the M4 at the earlier junction 25.

Police say they want information from anyone who might have witnessed the crash.

"We're appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision on the A4042 northbound, Heidenhiem Drive, at around 3.40pm on Thursday 26 January," said a spokesperson.

"Two men, a 35-year-old and a 40-year-old who were both thought to be travelling on the motorcycle, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"As officers work to investigate the cause of the collision, we’re asking for witnesses, or any motorists with dash-cam footage that were using the road between 3.30pm - 3.40pm to contact us."

(Police tweeted the incident at 5pm)

(It was gridlock at rush hour in Newport)

You can call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300027284 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.