A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEAH WEBB, 28, of Emlyn Terrace, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIRK EDWARDS, 25, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the execution of her duty and possession of cocaine on New Year’s Eve.

LAURA MIDDLEDITCH, 41, of St Cadoc’s Close, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BAILEY PATRICK ROE, 24, of Forge Lane, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 on August 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HELEN HUDD, 57, of Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

AMY COLLIER, 34, of Gelligroes Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Albion Road, Pontypool, on May 26, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM ANDREW TRACEY, 33, of Derby Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN COLLINS, 36, of Wills Row, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.