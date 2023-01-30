A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CODY DAVIES, 18, of Oak Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and drink driving with 131 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Bedwas Road on October 5, 2022.

He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

MCCAULEY RICE, 27, of Castle Lodge Crescent, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Ringland Way, Newport, with ketamine in his blood on the B4245 September 23, 2022.

He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

AQUEL ALI, 23, of Kingston Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis on Corporation Road November 13, 2022

SALMON GEORGE, 25, of Mendalgief Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 112 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Caradoc Road, Cwmbran, on October 19, 2022.

He was fined £138 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.

ADAM MEEK, 32, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MIRJAM PACHON, 38, of Clytha Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone at the Coldra on August 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

RYAN MILES, 39, of Tir Bach Road, Wyllie, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A469 Llanbradach, Caerphilly, on October 4, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LOGAN WELCH, 31, of St Woolos Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £500 compensation after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on August 15, 2021.

LEON KENT, 35, of East Grove Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4810 on September 16, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JORDAN INNES-MARSH, 20, of Newton Road, Cadbury Heath, South Gloucestershire, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving on Ringland Way, Newport, with a cannabis derivative in his blood on September 18, 2022.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.